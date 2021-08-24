Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 204,463 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

