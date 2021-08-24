PRIZM Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $545,680.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002112 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,847,063,120 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.