Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PSAGU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,115,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $985,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

