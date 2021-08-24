ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.83

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 69368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.