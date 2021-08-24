ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 37597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $115,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.