ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

ETR:PSM opened at €15.57 ($18.31) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

