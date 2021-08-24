Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.