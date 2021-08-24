Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $57.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

