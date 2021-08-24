Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

PRU stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

