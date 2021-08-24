PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.96.

