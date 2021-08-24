Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $51.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $234.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.48 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PBYI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 226,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

