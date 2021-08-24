Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $519.90 million and approximately $98.12 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.74 or 1.00369446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.33 or 0.01004281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.52 or 0.06781056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.