PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock further got a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Despite pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger along with solid growth in international unit. E-commerce sales momentum continued. Lower promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. It recently revised fiscal 2021 view which seems encouraging. However, PVH Corp is likely to incur pre-tax cost of $13 million in fiscal second quarter due to Heritage Brands sale which has been recently completed. The North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

Get PVH alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

PVH stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. 16,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 114,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $292,613,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PVH by 123,942.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.