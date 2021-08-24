Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issued By Griffin Securities

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synopsys in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $320.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $321.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,886,091 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

