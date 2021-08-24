Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CDK Global, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CDK Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 190.29% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.