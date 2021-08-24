Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Eneti has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

