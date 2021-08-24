Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Raised by Analyst

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SFL in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SFL has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

