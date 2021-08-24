Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,043. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $2,643,675 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

