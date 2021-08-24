QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.