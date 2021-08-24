Quinton Todd Hennigh Sells 26,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,037,060.

CVE NVO opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

