Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

