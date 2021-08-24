RAMP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.94 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $120.73 million and $16.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,919,428 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.