Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

