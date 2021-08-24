Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

RANI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

