Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 1,390 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 1,239,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,148. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

