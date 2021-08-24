Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $60,835.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.21 or 0.06735280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01359939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00375294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00136561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00641642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00339876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.