Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

