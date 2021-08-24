RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.73. 1,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

