REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,957. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

