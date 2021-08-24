Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

