Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $302.51.

