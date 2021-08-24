Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

