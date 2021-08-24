Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $302.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

