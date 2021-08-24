Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.