Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,675,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

