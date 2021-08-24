Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $602.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

