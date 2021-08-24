Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE:RS opened at $151.08 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

