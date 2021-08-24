Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARK shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

