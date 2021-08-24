Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

RNSHF stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

