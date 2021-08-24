Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Acquires $10,074.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director George Nichols III bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $10,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

