Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

8/17/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

8/10/2021 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

6/28/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 571,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,172. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Get Compass Inc alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.