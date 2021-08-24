Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/18/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/17/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/10/2021 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 6/28/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
COMP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 571,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,172. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
