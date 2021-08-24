Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post $171.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.37 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $686.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

