RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Plans Dividend of €0.50

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,828 ($50.01) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,055.36.

RHIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

