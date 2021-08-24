Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $274,701.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026641 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

