RMG Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMGB)

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.