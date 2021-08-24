Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HOOD stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

