Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 96.16% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

