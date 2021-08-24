Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Achieves $178.46 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $178.46 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.36 or 0.00035355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00809520 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

