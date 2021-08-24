Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

ROOT opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root during the second quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

