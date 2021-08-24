Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Cut by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.30. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,431. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.